Microsoft-owned LinkedIn launches in Hindi to reach 500 million users

New Delhi: LinkedIn on Thursday, (November 2), announced the introduction of Hindi, the first Indian regional language on the professional social media network owned by Microsoft.

In a statement, LinkedIn said that the launch of the network in the Indian regional language will help the company in providing greater access to professional and networking opportunities to Hindi speakers in India and around the world.

With the addition of Hindi, LinkedIn now supports 25 languages globally. The company said that starting today, as part of the Phase 1 roll-out of LinkedIn in Hindi, members will be able to access their feed, profile, jobs, messaging, and create content in Hindi on desktop, and on their Android and iOS phones.

LinkedIn further aims to work towards improving the range of job opportunities available for Hindi speaking professionals across industries in the country. The social media company added that the platform will also continue to add more Hindi publishers and creators in the coming weeks to boost member engagement and conversations in Hindi.

With more than 82 million registered users. India is currently LinkedIn’s second-largest market in terms of members after the US. In total, more than 800 million users are a part of the global community, LinkedIn said in its statement.

The company added that India's member base has grown by 20 million in the past three years (15 per cent year-on-year growth) and it has witnessed a spike in engagement and conversations on the platform since the pandemic.

"With the launch of Hindi, now more members and customers can unlock greater value from the platform through content, jobs, and networking, and express themselves in a language that they feel comfortable in," said India Country Manager, LinkedIn, Ashutosh Gupta.

