Breaking The Barriers: Non-Engineering Graduate Lands Dream Job, Earns Jaw-Dropping Rs 50 Lakh Salary

New Delhi: Harshal Juikar, a student from Pune, recently pulled off a remarkable accomplishment by landing a well-paying job at Google despite not having a degree in engineering. What a surprise, huh? Juikar, though, made it possible. Juikar has an impressive annual payout of Rs 50 lakh thanks to his exceptional abilities and tenacity, according to News18.

Juikar, who was born and reared in Mumbai, finished his studies with a degree in a field other than engineering. Juikar's success story dispels the myth that high-paying tech jobs are typically only available to those with engineering education, and it serves as motivation to many.

Juikar developed his skills in computer coding and programming since he is a firm believer that ability and passion know no bounds. He demonstrated his proficiency in this area by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and skill development, which finally attracted the notice of Google recruiters.



Juikar has remarkable coding skills, and Google, which is renowned for its persistent pursuit of talent and fresh ideas, saw immense potential in him. Google made him an attractive employment offer with competitive compensation after noticing his extraordinary talent.

IIIT Allahabad has a second success story. Anurag Makade, an IT student, made history by landing a job with Amazon, a major online retailer. Makade, a Nashik native, has been given an exceptional remuneration package worth Rs. 1.25 crore. At Amazon, Makade will be a front-end engineer based in Dublin, Ireland.

Makade shared his joy about his new position on social media, writing, "Hello everyone, I'm super excited to share that I joined Amazon as a Frontend Engineer!" Makade obtained expertise before joining Amazon by working as a software engineer at the Cure-fit company in Bengaluru and as an analyst intern at American Express in Gurugram. He started working with Amazon formally in September 2022.

Makade is not the only outstanding student from IIT Allahabad, though. Numerous other pupils from the school have also landed fantastic jobs. Akhil Singh has been placed at Rubrik with a magnificent pay package of Rs 1.2 crore, Palak Mittal has earned a placement at Amazon with a fantastic package of Rs 1 crore, and Pratham Prakash Gupta has secured a job at Google with a compensation package of Rs 1.4 crore.