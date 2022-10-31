“Bro Howzit, I know I stole your laptop yesterday..., thief's mail to laptop owner make Twitterati go crazy

New Delhi: Zweli Thixo, a Twitter user, posted a screenshot of an email he received from the thief who took his laptop. The thief apologised for taking the laptop and explained why he was compelled to do so in the mail. The thief discovered that the laptop had crucial documents, which he volunteered to transmit if required.

They stole my laptop last night, and they wrote me an email using my email, so now I'm feeling conflicted, said Zweli Thixo in a post that included a screenshot of the email with the description, "They stole my laptop last night." (Also Read: ‘This food is very tasty. I ate it…:’ Food delivery man texts the customer; Netizens react)

They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now. pic.twitter.com/pYt6TVbV1J GOD GULUVA (Zweli_Thixo) October 30, 2022

Brother Howzit, I am aware that yesterday I took your laptop. I was in need of cash because I'd been having financial difficulties. I see you were working on a study proposal. I've attached it, and if you need any further files, let me know by Monday at noon since I've found a customer. Once more, dude, ngiyacolisa," the email begins. (Also Read: OMG! A dentist uses her mother's milk to make jewellery; buyers laud mementoes)

In the subject column, the thief mentioned “sorry for the laptop.” After the post goes viral, several individuals posted their experiences in the comments section. "I experienced a related incident. He broke into my car and stole my laptop bag, which had my ID, licence, wallet, and other items. He pulled items like his laptop, iPad, and R70 out of his wallet before dropping the bag off at the Spar parcel counter, according to a user.

Is it just me seeing the thief's pic attached to his email? pic.twitter.com/xANXnLdrRF Darker Skinn (BradleyCarl256) October 30, 2022

“At the back of one of my business cards I had my cousin's number written on a pen, he dropped the bag with the note "This laptop bag is stolen, please trace its owner using this number as he may be desperate for his documents inside". I was touched, I couldn't believe it,” he further said.

I once got robbed at gunpoint in a taxi. He took my phone, backpack and wallet. But for some reason he didnt shoot me when I calmly asked for my sims and atm cards



He actually let me have them. Then kicked me out in the middle of nowhere



Oddly I hope he is doing better in life October 30, 2022

Anyone who is able to offer this guy a job please

This man went through the laptop and found a Research proposal and actually appreciates the effort and time that goes into it



Honestly I’d hire him if I had the means Leo (sibutrader) October 30, 2022