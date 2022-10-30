topStories
OMG! A dentist uses her mother's milk to make jewellery; buyers laud mementoes

Additionally, Aditi created VT for a Canadian couple. She reportedly used the baby's hair to carve the baby's first letter on the VT. Seven being the baby's fortunate number, thus seven diamonds were utilised in the VT.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Aditi from Surat uses her mother's milk to create jewellery.
  • Aditi is a dentist by trade and a passionate art enthusiast.
  • The full procedure takes 15 days to complete.

New Delhi: In the past, parents would store their kids' clothes and toys safely so they might later appreciate the memory. Fashion and advancement have altered today. The concept of saving children's old garments has become antiquated due to technological innovation. Nowadays, mothers like to wear jewellery that commemorates their experience breastfeeding.

In India, it's becoming more common to make jewellery out of mother's milk. Aditi is a Surat native who uses her mother's milk to create jewellery. Aditi is a dentist by trade and a passionate art enthusiast. Using the baby's hair and the umbilical cord that was saved before the child's delivery, she creates gold and silver jewellery, including bracelets and pendants, according to News18. (Also Read: Good news for WhatsApp users! You can download PAN card, driver's license, marksheet & RC among others; here's HOW)

Aditi turns her mother's milk into stones and stores it to create lovely mementoes. She uses these stones to create jewellery. According to reports, the full procedure takes 15 days to complete. It's noteworthy to notice that mothers' milk products never go bad in real life. (Also Read: LIC Saral Pension Yojana: Pay single premium, get Rs 1 lakh annually for a lifetime)

According to Aditi, she is also receiving international requests for her mother's milk-based jewellery. For the purpose of creating jewellery, customers send mothers' milk through couriers. News18 reported that Aditi created Shiva Linga jewellery using her mother's milk. Additionally, she utilised the baby's hair to create this pendant.

