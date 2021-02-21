BSNL data vouchers under 500: Check out the 8 offers

After the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) introduced a cheaper recharge plan with a new First Recharge (FRC) of Rs 47 for the prepaid subscribers, BSNL has come up with so many data vouchers.

BSNL offers data vouchers under Rs 500 in almost every part of the country. There are almost eight different data vouchers from the telecom company which offers less than Rs 500.

BSNL’s plan for Rs 47 comes with voice calling, data, and SMS benefits for 28 days.

Here’s a quick look at the BSNL data vouchers.

The ‘First Mini_16’ voucher comes for Rs 16 and offers 2GB daily data for 1 day. The second ‘C_DATA56’ voucher comes for Rs 56 and offers 10GB of data and a free subscription to Zing for 10 days. Then the ‘STV_97’ comes for Rs 97 and offers 2GB daily data (post FUP speed 80 Kbps) in addition to 100 SMS/day, Lokdhum content, and free voice calling for 18 days.

The ‘DataTSunami_98’ voucher offers 2GB daily data (post FUP speed 40 Kbps) with a validity of 22 days for Rs 98. Then, the ‘Data_WFH_151’ voucher comes for Rs 151 and offers 40GB of data in addition to a Zing subscription for 28 days. The ‘DATASTV_197’ voucher comes with 2GB daily data and free caller tunes service from BSNL for Rs 197 and 54 days.

The second last voucher, ‘Data_WFH_251’ that costs Rs 251, comes with plain 70GB data with a Zing subscription for 28 days. Lastly, the ‘TrulyUnlimitedSTV_398’ voucher offers unlimited data without any restrictions along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for Rs 398 and carries a validity of 30 days.