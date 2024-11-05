BSNL Floats Tender To Launch 5G in Delhi --How To Check BSNL 4G Mobile Network Coverage In Your Area

New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has issued a tender to launch 5G services in Delhi, that aims to provide service to 100,000 registered subscribers, a report in the Financial Express has said.

BSNL has sought bids from network providers and gear makers to roll out indigenous 5G in standalone (SA) architecture across 1,876 sites, the FE, that has accessed the tender document has said.

The 5G service, FE has said, will be deployed on a revenue share model, where the bidder will be responsible for capital expenditure (capex) and operating expenses.

How To Check BSNL 4G Network Coverage In Your Area? Check Step-By-Step Process

BSNL has yet not completed its full-fledged 4G services pan-India. Meanwhile, in order to trace BSNL mobile signals/network across the country, you can use few simple steps. You can use any popular network coverage checking website like opensignal or nperf to check network coverage of the telecom operator in your area, region, city.

To test the telecom coverage in your area, open nperf in either your phone or PC

1. Choose 'Coverage Map' to find out mobile coverage in your area

2. In the country bar, select India

3. In the Carrier Bar --select your telecom operator BSNL

4. And Now click on the 'Network Coverage'

Icons of six different colors will be shown below. Here the gray icon means no-network for you. Similarly Blue Icon means 2G Connectivity, Green icon represents 3G network, orange icon represents 4G network and maroon Icon represents 4G+ network. Alternatively, you can also see the status of 5G connectivity through the purple icon.

You can search the name of your city or area in the search bar that appears below the country tab.

Once you select the name of your city, area or region and click on 'network connectivity', you can check the network coverage status in your area