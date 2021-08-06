हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSNL prepaid plans

BSNL launches Rs 201 prepaid plan, Rs 187 STV and Rs 1,499 STV: Check offers, benefits and more

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with several prepaid plans which include Rs 201 plan, Rs 187 plan, and Rs 1,499 plan. Recently, the telecom company had launched new prepaid plans in the Punjab region and for the Rajasthan circle. 

It is important for users to note that these plans come under GP II and or beyond GP II which basically means that even inactive subscribers can activate their services using these plans and then again start using BSNL services.

BSNL Rs 201 prepaid plan

The Rs 201 prepaid plan comes under GP II and GP II beyond customers in the Rajasthan circle. And in terms of the offering, it comes with 90 days of validity with 300 minutes of calling benefits and 6GB of total data. 

BSNL Rs 187 STV

This plan is currently available at Rs 139, which means customers are directly getting a discount of Rs 48 on this plan and it offers 2GB of daily high speed data, 100 daily complimentary SMSes and unlimited calling benefits. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

BSNL 1,499 STV

Currently, this plan is available at a discounted rate of Rs 1,199 and offers customers a validity of 365 days. It comes with 24GB of total data for the entire validity period along with unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily complimentary SMSes.

