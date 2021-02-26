हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSNL

BSNL launches Rs 299, Rs 399 and Rs 555 DSL broadband plans: Here’s what it offers

Named as ‘100GB CUL’’BSNL’s Rs 299 DSL broadband plan includes 10 Mbps speeds till 100GB, after which the speeds will be reduced to 2 Mbps. This plan will be available for six months only and first-time users can subscribe to the Rs 299 plan for the first six months.

BSNL launches Rs 299, Rs 399 and Rs 555 DSL broadband plans: Here’s what it offers

State-owned BSNL has unveiled three new DSL broadband plans priced at Rs 299, Rs 399, and Rs 555. Unlike high-speed internet plans,  the DSL broadband plans from the PSU offer slow-speed internet. 

It has recently launched the cheapest plan for Rs 47 which is aimed at increasing its user base.

The Rs 299, Rs 399 and Rs 555 DSL broadband plans come with just 10 Mbps speeds.

Named as ‘100GB CUL’’BSNL’s Rs 299 DSL broadband plan includes 10 Mbps speeds till 100GB, after which the speeds will be reduced to 2 Mbps. This plan will be available for six months only and first-time users can subscribe to the Rs 299 plan for the first six months, after which the ISP will migrate them to the Rs 399 DSL plan.

Also, a security deposit of Rs 500 is needed to get this Rs 299 plan.

Also known as the ‘200GB CUL’ broadband plan, the Rs 399 DSL plan has the same 10 Mbps speeds up to 200GB and it is offering post FUP speeds of 2 Mbps with this plan as well. This DSL broadband plan also requires a security deposit of Rs 500.

Meanwhile, the Rs 555 DSL Broadband plan offers 10 Mbps speeds up to 500GB and unlimited data at 2 Mbps speeds. It also offers unlimited voice calling benefits.

The Rs 299 and Rs 555 DSL Broadband plans from BSNL are available to both new and existing users. The new plans will go live on March 1, 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSNLBSNL plansBSNL recharge plansBSNL DSL broadband plans
Next
Story

Realme 8 series teased with quad camera setup: Expected to have 108MP camera

Must Watch

PT7M35S

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to launch a campaign against inflation