BSNL Offers Cheapest 336-Day Validity Recharge Plan With Unlimited Calling Vs Jio|Benefits Compared

BSNL Prepaid Plan Vs Jio: In a move to compete with private telecom giants or to attract more customers, BSNL has rolled out a new 336-day long validity recharge plan that promises substantial 4G data benefits. As we all know BSNL is gearing up to expand its 4G services across India, the company's long-term mobile prepaid plan is offering an attractive alternative to existing Jio users. long-term

With affordable pricing and extended validity, the BSNL's latest offering could be a game-changer for those looking for reliable connectivity and significant data allowances without the need for frequent recharges.

Let's have a quick look at which telecom giant provides more benefits in its long-validity plan

BSNL's 336-Days Long Validity Prepaid Recharge Plan At Rs 1,499

The company's long-validity recharge plans offer unlimited voice calling for 336 days at Rs 1,499. Adding further, consumers can enjoy free roaming on MTNL networks in Delhi and Mumbai. Moreover, this mobile prepaid plan also includes 24GB of data and 100 free SMS daily. However, there are no extra bonuses included, and users will need to spend approximately Rs 4.5 daily for this plan.

Comparison of BSNL and Jio 336-Day Validity Prepaid Recharge Plans

Feature BSNL Jio Plan Price Rs 1,499 Rs 1,899 Validity 336 days 336 days Voice Calling Unlimited (including free roaming on MTNL networks in Delhi and Mumbai) Unlimited (nationwide) Data 24GB 24GB SMS 100 free SMS daily 3,600 free SMS total Additional Benefits None Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Cloud subscriptions Daily Cost Approximately Rs 4.5 Approximately Rs 5.65

Jio's 336-Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Plan:

The company provides a 336-day validity plan priced at Rs 1,899. This plan includes unlimited free calls to any telecom network across the country, 24GB of data, and 3,600 free SMS. Subscribers also receive complimentary access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud. The daily cost for this plan comes to approximately Rs 5.65.