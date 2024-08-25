Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782713https://zeenews.india.com/technology/bsnl-offers-cheapest-336-day-validity-recharge-plan-with-unlimited-calling-vs-jiobenefits-compared-2782713.html
NewsTechnology
BSNL

BSNL Offers Cheapest 336-Day Validity Recharge Plan With Unlimited Calling Vs Jio|Benefits Compared

BSNL Prepaid Plan Vs Jio: BSNL is gearing up to expand its 4G services across India, the company's long-term mobile prepaid plan is offering an attractive alternative to existing Jio users.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BSNL Offers Cheapest 336-Day Validity Recharge Plan With Unlimited Calling Vs Jio|Benefits Compared BSNL Vs Jio

BSNL Prepaid Plan Vs Jio: In a move to compete with private telecom giants or to attract more customers, BSNL has rolled out a new 336-day long validity recharge plan that promises substantial 4G data benefits. As we all know BSNL is gearing up to expand its 4G services across India, the company's long-term mobile prepaid plan is offering an attractive alternative to existing Jio users. long-term

With affordable pricing and extended validity, the BSNL's latest offering could be a game-changer for those looking for reliable connectivity and significant data allowances without the need for frequent recharges. 

Let's have a quick look at which telecom giant provides more benefits in its long-validity plan

BSNL's 336-Days Long Validity Prepaid Recharge Plan At Rs 1,499

The company's long-validity recharge plans offer unlimited voice calling for 336 days at Rs 1,499. Adding further, consumers can enjoy free roaming on MTNL networks in Delhi and Mumbai. Moreover, this mobile prepaid plan also includes 24GB of data and 100 free SMS daily. However, there are no extra bonuses included, and users will need to spend approximately Rs 4.5 daily for this plan. 

Comparison of BSNL and Jio 336-Day Validity Prepaid Recharge Plans

Feature BSNL Jio
Plan Price Rs 1,499 Rs 1,899
Validity 336 days 336 days
Voice Calling Unlimited (including free roaming on MTNL networks in Delhi and Mumbai) Unlimited (nationwide)
Data 24GB 24GB
SMS 100 free SMS daily 3,600 free SMS total
Additional Benefits None Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Cloud subscriptions
Daily Cost Approximately Rs 4.5 Approximately Rs 5.65

Jio's 336-Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Plan: 

The company provides a 336-day validity plan priced at Rs 1,899. This plan includes unlimited free calls to any telecom network across the country, 24GB of data, and 3,600 free SMS. Subscribers also receive complimentary access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud. The daily cost for this plan comes to approximately Rs 5.65. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh