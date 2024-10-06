BSNL Complaint Online: BSNL has introduced a new feature in its mobile app, enabling users to easily report fraudulent SMS messages. The state-owned company has taken an initiative which aims to curb the rising threat of spam and phishing attempts, ensuring enhanced security for customers.

With this new security feature, BSNL is taking proactive steps to protect users from malicious messages and improve their overall mobile experience.

BSNL has experienced a significant increase in subscribers following the recent tariff hikes by private telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi. These companies raised their recharge plans by up to 15% starting July 3, leading many users to switch to BSNL.

In an effort to retain both new and existing customers, BSNL has introduced an easier method for users to report unwanted messages, addressing the growing issue of spam and Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC).

Through BSNL’s UCC complaint service, users can report fraudulent SMS or voice calls by accessing the BSNL Selfcare app and submitting the required details to file a complaint. This service is a unique offering, not currently provided by other leading telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

How To File A Complaint Against Fraudulent SMS With BSNL

Step 1: Open the BSNL Selfcare app.

Step 2: Tap on the three-line menu icon at the top left corner of the home page.

Step 3: Scroll down and select the 'Complaint and Preference' option.

Step 4: On the next page, tap on the three-line menu icon located on the right side.

Step 5: Choose 'Complaints' from the available options.

Step 6: Tap on 'New complaint.'

Step 7: Select either 'SMS' or 'Voice' to file your complaint.

Step 8: Enter all the necessary details and submit your complaint.