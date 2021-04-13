हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSNL

BSNL Rs 249 mobile plan offers double data, free calling, check other benefits

BSNL is planning to give Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi a run for their money, as the benefits provided in this plan are at par with rival firms. 

BSNL Rs 249 mobile plan offers double data, free calling, check other benefits

New Delhi: With the aim to lure users with unlimited calling and high-speed data, BSNL has launched its mobile plan at just Rs 249. The government-owned telecom company is planning to give Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi a run for their money, as the benefits provided in this plan are at par with rival firms. 

What’s special in the 249 plan? 

BSNL has recently launched the Rs 249 plan, according to Zeebiz.com. In this package, BSNL is offering daily 2 GB data along with an unlimited calling facility. Notably, this First Recharge Coupon (FRC) plan is only for first time prepaid users of BSNL. The company had launched this plan last month as a promotional offer. 

That’s not all, as the company is providing daily 100 SMS free of cost with this plan that comes with 60-day validity. This means that users get freedom from recharging their numbers every month. 

BSNL’s ambitious 4G plans 

There has been an increased demand for cheaper 4G data amid the pandemic, as many are staying indoors to protect themselves from catching Covid-19. To grab the opportunity, BSNL is planning to launch its 4G services across the country after the government gave its blessing to the company recently. 

BSNL has reportedly started pulling up its sleeves to fulfil this ambitious plan that will help the company is standing tall against teleco majors such as Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vi. Hopefully, the recently launched plan will further fuel BSNL’s ambitions. 

