BSNL’s New Technology To Let Customers Make Audio, Video Calls Without SIM Card

New Delhi: BSNL has completed the Direct-to-Device (D2D) technology testing, following which consumers can make audio and video calls without a SIM card or conventional network when this technology is implemented. Additionally, it seeks to provide uninterrupted access, even in isolated locations or during network failures.

What is D2D service?

In collaboration with international satellite communication company Viasat, BSNL has finished testing its Direct-to-Device (D2D) technology. According to Viasat, direct-to-device connection, which allows smartphones, smartwatches, and even cars to connect directly to a satellite network, is a ground-breaking technology. Regardless of location, the technology provides reliable connectivity for devices and personal communications. As a result of this advancement, wider coverage and reliable communication for users are anticipated, particularly in underserved and distant areas.

Due to the Direct-to-Device service's satellite communication foundation, devices can connect directly without the use of cable connections or mobile towers. Like satellite phones, this new technology works with cell phones running iOS and Android. Thanks to it, smartwatches, smartphones, and other smart devices may communicate more easily.

Successful trial of D2D technology

BSNL tested its technologies during the India Mobile Congress. Using Non-Terrestrial Network connectivity, BSNL, and Viasat were able to successfully test SOS and two-way texting on a commercial Android smartphone during the trial. A crucial first step toward continuous communication was the trial's phone conversation made from a satellite 36,000 kilometers away.

Now that D2D technology has been successfully tested, BSNL is in a position to compete for satellite connectivity services against other telecom behemoths like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone-Idea.

D2D service to let users make calls without a SIM card

With direct-to-device service, consumers can make video and audio calls without a regular network or SIM card. The service will make it possible for smartphones, smartwatches, and even cars to establish a direct connection with a satellite network.

For people to access resources, communicate, and prosper in the digital age, direct-to-device service will provide consumers with greater coverage and reliable communication, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

In the future, D2D services carry a future promise of being a lifesaver in dire situations like catastrophes or natural disasters. By enabling support and enhancing aid in rescuing people in dangerous situations, the service seeks to provide a crucial lifeline.