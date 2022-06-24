New Delhi: A Rs 19 package with a 30-day validity has been added to BSNL's portfolio. The cheapest way to keep your mobile number active is to recharge. The least expensive plans, which range from Rs 50 to Rs 120, are provided by Airtel, and Vodafone Idea on the other hand. However, such plans provide 4G network connectivity, while BSNL only provides 3G. On August 15th, BSNL intends to introduce the 4G network in India.

The BSNL Rs 19 recharge is the ideal option for you if all you want to do is keep your number alive. Without a doubt, BSNL will compete with Vi, and Airtel thanks to this inexpensive recharge. Let's look at what the BSNL Rs. 19 recharge plan has to offer.

The BSNL Rs. 19 recharge plan has a 30 day validity. The programme is known by the company's name VoiceRateCutter 19. The tariff for both on-network and off-network calls drops to 20 paise per minute with this recharge. The key point is that the SIM card will remain functional and continue to receive all services and calls even if the customer has no other data plan or balance on their mobile number.

The cost of the plan, multiplied by 12 months to account for the complete year, comes to just Rs 228. For just Rs 228 the customer can keep the cellphone number operational for the entire year. The same would provide a Vi, and Airtel plan with a one-month validity. The Rs 19 recharge is a part of the Voice Voucher plan list within the Prepaid Plans section of the BSNL website.