हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

Budget 2022: Cryptocurrencies to be taxed at 30%, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In India, there is currently no legislation that governs, regulates, or restricts dealing in cryptocurrencies.

Budget 2022: Cryptocurrencies to be taxed at 30%, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that 30% tax will be levied on cryptocurrency income.

“Crypto currencies will be taxed at 30%. Any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at 30%. No deductions and exemptions allowed. Loss from transfer of such assets cannot be set off against any other income,” she said. 

In India, there is currently no legislation that governs, regulates, or restricts dealing in cryptocurrencies. As a result, it is legal to sell, buy, trade, or mine cryptocurrencies, as well as to open a cryptocurrency exchange.

However, given the hazards associated with cryptocurrency investment, it is expected that a measure would be filed in Parliament's Winter Session to either ban or regulate cryptocurrencies.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022Union Budget 2022Cryptocurrencycryptocurrency income
Next
Story

PM Modi's YouTube channel now has over 1 crore subscribers, highest among world leaders

Must Watch

PT19M

Nirmala Sitharaman to present fourth budget