BUMPER OFFER! Get Realme Smart TV for Rs 999; Check Flipkart, Amazon deals

The FIFA world cup has commenced and the Black Friday sale is here. Amid all this buzz, if you are planning to buy a smart television, then this could be the right time for you as you can secure big discounts on smart TVs as well. While Flipkart is selling Realme Smart TV with several offers, Amazon is offering discounts on the OnePlus Smart TV.

realme NEO 80 cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart Linux TV is priced at Rs 21,999 on Flipkart. However, after a discount of 45% on its MRP, the TV is available for Rs 11,999. On top of it, Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 11,000. While the discount varies from model to model of the old TVs, considering the maximum exchange price, the realme NEO HD Ready LED Smart Linux TV can be availed for just Rs 999. This is one of the best deals one can get on any smart TV. Flipkart is also offering a 10% instant discount, up to Rs 1250, on Punjab National Bank Credit Card and Federal Bank Credit/Debit Cards (up to Rs 3000). The content providers for the TV include Youtube, Hungama and ErosNow. You can equip this TV with a firestick to access wide range of content from different platforms.

OnePlus’s 32-inch Y-Series HD Ready Smart Android TV 32Y1 comes with an MRP of Rs 19,999 but after a 30 per cent discount on Amazon, it is listed for Rs 13,999. With a 10 per cent instant discount with the help of OneCard credit card or Rs 200 cashback & Rs 1,500 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card besides Amazon Pay Later reward, the device can be purchased for as low as Rs 9,849. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of Rs 2,820 and if you have an old TV, you can benefit from it as well.