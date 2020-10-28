Buyer places order for new phone during Amazon Great Indian sale, gets this instead

New Delhi: In yet another incident of a bumbling e-commerce sale, a Delhi resident who placed an online purchase for a smartphone during the ongoing Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale was left disappointed when he did not quite receive the product he ordered.

The buyer Naman Vaish, who had booked a new smartphone in a exchange offer from the e-commerce website, took to microblogging site Twitter to share his terrible experience of receiving a bar of soap instead of the new phone worth around Rs 8,000 that he had ordered.

He wrote: "I have order MI redmi 8A dual on 24 October in exchange and today we gave our old phone in exchange to delivery boy and received an empty box with a #rin soup bar Dear Amazon please don't break consumer's trust and get this thing resolve. Attaching images."

I have order MI redmi 8A dual on 24 October in exchange and today we gave our old phone in exchange to delivery boy and received an empty box with a #rin soup bar

Dear Amazon please don't break consumer's trust and get this thing resolve

Attaching images @amazonIN @AmazonHelp pic.twitter.com/ANNwWqr48L — Naman Vaish (@vaish_naman) October 25, 2020

He also uploaded pictures of the erroneous swap and hoped Amazon India would rectify the mistake.

Vaish wrote that he had ordered the Redmi 8A dual smartphone during the Amazon Great Indian Sale in an exchange offer. After the shipment arrived at their doorstep they gave their old phone and received their new phone. But when they open the box they found a 14-rupee Rin bar of soap instead.

Reacting to the matter, Amazon India said that as a customer-centric company they take great care to ensure safe delivery of packages to all our customers. Further, they informed that the incident was being investigated and a replacement for buyer has been issued. Amazon also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the buyer. It said in a statement to 91mobiles, as reported by BGR.in.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale is now live and its offering massive discounts on gadgets and also brings with it sale deals like exchange offers and EMI option. Amazon India has offered a lot of discounts on many products, during which many buyers bought products from different categories at a discounted price.