Buying Apple iPhone 12? Here's how you can get huge discounts on Amazon and Flipkart

New Delhi: Apple has officially released the third-generation iPhone SE in India, at a starting price of Rs 43,900. On Amazon and Flipkart, the iPhone 12 is available at a discount and with special deals just a few days after its launch. The iPhone 12 64GB storage variant costs Rs 53,999 on Amazon, the 128GB storage variant costs Rs 60,999, and the 256GB storage variant costs Rs 69,999.

Buyers can enjoy a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,000 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card, a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions, and a 10% instant discount up to Rs1,250 on Citibank Credit EMI transactions when purchasing an iPhone 12 on Amazon. In terms of the exchange offer, clients might save up to Rs 14,900 depending on the handset they trade.

On Flipkart, the Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) costs Rs 64,999. In terms of promotions, consumers can get a 5% cashback on their Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The 64GB and 256GB varieties of the iPhone 12 were out of stock on the e-commerce platform.

For the uninitiated, the iPhone SE 2020 has vanished from the Apple India website following the release of its successor, the iPhone SE 2022. The second-generation iPhone SE, on the other hand, is still available on Flipkart for Rs 29,999. Flipkart will provide 5% "Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card."

The newly released iPhone SE 3 5G comes in three colour options: midnight, starlight, and Product (Red). It will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options, with prices starting at Rs 43,900 in India. According to Apple, the iPhone SE 2022 will be available for pre-order in India on March 11 and for purchase on March 18 through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

The A15 Bionic technology, which powers the iPhone 13 series handsets, is one of the highlights of the recently released iPhone SE.

