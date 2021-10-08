Buying smartphone? Check Airtel’s cashback offer to get Rs 6000 on phone purchase

New Delhi. Airtel, on Friday, September 8, announced its bumper cashback offer on new smartphone purchases. As part of the new offer, customers can get a cashback worth up to Rs 6000 on the purchase of new smartphones of popular brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi and Realme, among others.

The newly launched offer, 'Mera Pehla Smartphone', will allow customers to upgrade to a brand new smartphone. Customers can buy any smartphone from about 150 devices to benefit from Airtel’s cashback scheme.

Here’s how Airtel’s cashback offer will work:

Customers buying a new smartphone need to recharge with an Airtel prepaid pack of Rs 249 or more for 36 consecutive months to claim the Rs 6000 cashback. Airtel will provide the cashback to customers in two instalments of Rs 2000 and 4000 each.

The first instalment of Rs 2000 will be paid after 18 months while the second instalment of Rs 4000 will be paid after 36 months. Moreover, customers can also avail a free screen replacement as part of the offer.

However, customers will receive only a one-time screen replacement by Servify as part of the promotional scheme. Airtel estimates that the cost of the one-time screen replacement is about Rs 4800. Eligible customers will be able to able replace their screens post 90 days of joining the plan. Also Read: SBI alert! Bank’s net banking, YONO, UPI services will remain unavailable on October 9, 10, check timings

Other brands on which the offer is valid are Vivo, Oppo, Nokia, Itel, Lava, Infinix, Tecno, Lenovo and Motorola. The complete list of eligible smartphones can be checked on Airtel’s official website. Also Read: Ola Electric raises $200 mn at over $5 billion valuation: Report