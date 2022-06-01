हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bye-bye errors and typos! WhatsApp bringing edit option feature soon

The new upcoming WhatsApp Edit button will let users edit text messages, although there will not be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages, reported WABetaInfo

Bye-bye errors and typos! WhatsApp bringing edit option feature soon

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is now planning to improve your chatting option by bringing an Edit option soon, as reported in the media.

"After announcing that some major features are under development such as group polls and WhatsApp Premium, WhatsApp is finally working on the ability to edit text messages for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop!," according to WABetaInfo.

The new upcoming WhatsApp Edit button will let users edit text messages, although there will not be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages, reported WABetaInfo

"Since this feature is under development, their plans may change before releasing the feature. In addition, details about the time window to let people edit their messages are unknown at the moment, but we will immediately let you know when there is news," WABetaInfo said.

Recently, the messaging platform has announced that it is rolling out new features, including emoji reactions, bigger files and groups.

The company said that it is slowly rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group, which, till now, allowed to add only up to 256.

