Can a WhatsApp account be deleted after 45 or 120 days of inactivity?

Have you ever thought that your WhatsApp account can get deleted after days of inactivity? Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has come up with two different types of time limits on inactivity which can further lead to permanent deletion of the WhatsApp account.

The WhatsApp account’s data, if not stored in a backup can get deleted also and even that would be erased from WhatsApp servers as well.

If you open the Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) section, WhatsApp has clearly mentioned that to maintain security, limit data retention, and protect the privacy of our users, WhatsApp accounts are generally deleted after 120 days of inactivity. An account can be seen as inactive if it is not connected to the internet and that means the user hasn’t connected to WhatsApp.

Even if a person has a WhatsApp account, it will still be considered inactive if there is no internet connection available.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform can also delete an account if there is no activity for just 45 days where the same account number seems to have been allotted to a new user.

As per WhatsApp, if an account remains inactive for 45 days and then a user decides to change his/her phone number and uses a different device for that, then the messaging platform will remove the previous account’s data like the phone number and About section.

Live TV

#mute