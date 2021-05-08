हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Can you check DMs on Instagram without being “seen”?

Whenever a person checks the messages on Instagram, it is marked as ‘seen’ whereas WhatsApp comes with a feature that allows to turn off read receipts. But, now there are two ways-temporary and permanent solutions which allow one to check DMs without it being marked as “seen”. 

Can you check DMs on Instagram without being “seen”?

Instagram users will now be able to check DMs or Direct Messages from those who are not their friends on the social media platform. Whenever a person checks the messages on Instagram, it is marked as ‘seen’ whereas WhatsApp comes with a feature that allows to turn off read receipts.

But, now there are two ways-temporary and permanent solutions which allow one to check DMs without them being marked as “seen”. 

Temporary Solution

  • Visit the Instagram app and check the DMs. 
  • Open the smartphone's control center and turn off both WiFi and your mobile data. 
  • Go back to Instagram DMs and ensure that the mobile data and WiFi are still off. 
  • Therefore, if you now check the DMs, you will not be able to check the “seen” report since your internet is off.
  • After you switch on the internet, you will get a ‘seen’ report on the DMs.

Permanent Solution

  •  After you get a DM from a user, just don’t click on the message.
  • Visit that user’s profile and ‘restrict’ that person by clicking on the three dots on the top right of the profile page and select “Restrict". 
  • This will lead to moving the message to the “Message Requests” folder so they won't be able to see if you have read it or not. 

 

