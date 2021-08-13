Celia Smith: 11 steps to posting consistently on IG

Content is King. And in today’s culture, those who post the most valuable content generate the most profitable ROI, especially when it comes to personal branding and the power of social media.

Creating a content strategy is difficult for those who are not naturally great at creating content and using social media, but if it IS something you want to get good at, there is a simple step-by-step process for creating with a professional camera:

Who better to guide us through the process than IG influencer, founder of Weekender Productions and professional content creator, Celia Smith.

According to Celia, there are 11 steps to uploading a good photo - first you will need to download a few different apps.

What you need to download:

Lightroom: Desktop + Mobile Sign up for Flick Hashtags Account UNUM for posting design aesthetics

Video:

Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere Video LUTS App (For video color grading)

Design:

Filmframes/unfold for stories CANVA Lightroom Presets

External Storage:

Lacie Hard-drive

Celia explains step by step how to upload a good post, to have her walk you through it, visit her Youtube channel. Listed below are the steps she goes over:

Keep it simple! This is how I post every day:

1. Download photos to your lacie hard-drive

2. Organize your photos into folders on your hard-drive

3. Select favorites/selects in Adobe Bridge

(Sort them by pressing command-9 to make them blue. Copy them back onto your hard-drive.)

4. Copy them to a folder called "selects/favorites" and then you can delete the others if you want.

5. Import your selects to lightroom

6. Edit them / Use presets: https://cleanpresets.com

7. Export them to your "Edited" folder and airdrop them to your phone

8. Organize which photo you want to post next using UNUM

9. Write your caption: the captions are incredibly important, because that is how you can connect with your audience on a deeper level

10. Generate hashtags using Flick: https://app.flick.tech/home

11. Tag friends in the photo, who took the photo, and add your location

POST!

(PS- after you post add the post to your story so more people can see it! This is called content stacking.)

If you want to learn more about personal branding or content strategy, you can find Celia on IG (@celiasmith) and www.weekenderproductions.com

Disclaimer- Brand desk content