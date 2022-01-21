हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CoWIN Data Breach

Centre denies reports claiming CoWIN data breach, says Covid-19 information safe on digital platform

The Indian government has refuted media reports claiming that personal data, stored on the CoWIN platform, of thousands of Indians, were leaked online. 

Centre denies reports claiming CoWIN data breach, says Covid-19 information safe on digital platform

New Delhi: The Indian government, on Friday (January 21), refuted media reports claiming that personal data, stored on the CoWIN platform, of thousands of Indians, were leaked online.  

In a statement, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said, “Regarding data leak from CoWIN - We are getting the matter examined. However, prima facie it appears that the alleged leak is not related to Co-WIN as we neither collect any information on address or the #COVID19 status of beneficiaries.” 

Meanwhile, the Indian government clarified that no data has leaked from Co-WIN portal and the entire data of residents is safe and secure on this digital platform. 

“It is also clarified that while Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will enquire into the substance of the news, prima facie the assertion is not correct,as Co-WIN collects neither the address of the person nor the RT-PCR test results for #COVID19 vaccination,” the government added. 

Earlier in the day, reports have claimed that leaked data has been put on sale on Raid Forums website where a cybercriminal claimed to have personal data of over 20,000 people. Also Read: AGS Transact Tech IPO subscribed over 8 times: Check latest GMP, expected listing price

Cyber Security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia had also tweeted that personally identifiable information (PII) including name and Covid-19 results are made public through a content delivery network (CDN). Also Read: Vodafone Idea Q3 FY22 loss widens to Rs 7,231 crore

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoWIN Data BreachCoWINCoWIN BreachCOVID-19
Next
Story

Good news for Instagram creators! Soon, you could earn money from paid subscriptions

Must Watch

PT19M45S

Amar Jawan Jyoti: This 'immortal' torch makes history historic