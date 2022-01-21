हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vodafone Idea Q3 FY22

Vodafone Idea Q3 FY22 loss widens to Rs 7,231 crore

Vodafone Idea reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,230.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

Vodafone Idea Q3 FY22 loss widens to Rs 7,231 crore

New Delhi: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Friday reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,230.9 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 4,532.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined by 10.8 per cent to Rs 9,717.3 crore from Rs 10,894.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Its subscriber base declined to 24.72 crore from 26.98 crore in the year-ago period because of increase in services rate by the company. Also Read: AGS Transact Tech IPO subscribed over 8 times: Check latest GMP, expected listing price

Despite the tariff hike, its average revenue per user (ARPU) declined by about 5 per cent to Rs 115, compared to Rs 121 in the same quarter of 2020-21. Also Read: Budget 2022: Most people feel income tax exemption limit could be raised from Rs 2.5 lakh, says KPMG Survey

