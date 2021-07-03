हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Corona Care Fund Scheme

Centre giving Rs 4,000 to all citizens under Corona Care Fund? Check the truth behind this viral message on WhatsApp

Social media has become a den for fake news and there have been so many instances in the recent past where malicious claims went viral like wildfire. This can create a disastrous impact on society.

Now a baseless claim is doing rounds on WhatsApp claiming that the government is giving financial assistance of Rs 4,000 under the 'Corona Care Fund Scheme'. “Fill the form and get Rs 4,000 immediately”, the viral post read. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has termed this claim absolutely fake.

Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check in a tweet clarified, “In a WhatsApp message, it is being claimed that the government is providing a sum of Rs 4,000 to everyone under a Corona Care Fund Scheme. This is a false claim. The government is running no such scheme.”

Now, this comes right after the Modi government recently gave its approval to the Rs 6.29 lakh crore stimulus package for the revival of the economy after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, another post went viral which looked like a screenshot of a television channel claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown from July 1 till July 31, also declaring the "beginning of the third wave".

Debunking those claims, PIB Fact Check wrote, “The Prime Minister has not made any such announcement. Kindly be wary of such misleading messages. The said claim is fake." 

