Centre launches ‘Sandes’ messaging app, check how to download homegrown messaging platform

New Delhi: The Indian government has finally launched its own messaging platform Sandes in a bid to rival the popular app, WhatsApp. The launch of the homegrown messaging platform has come at a time when the Facebook-owned app is faced with the ‘Pegasus’ spyware controversy.

The Indian government had first launched the Sandes app to enable a secure communication channel for central and state government employees. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) had rolled out the first version of the homegrown messaging app in August 2020.

However, with the public launch of the Sandes app, anyone can use the messaging platform. Users can register on the Sandes app via email accounts or phone numbers.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the junior IT Minister, said, “Sandes is an open source-based, secure, cloud-enabled platform. The app is hosted by the government and on government infrastructure ensuring the control remains with the government only.”

How to download Sandes?

Sandes app has been rolled out for both Android and iOS users. You can easily download the app from Google Play Store or Apple iOS Store, depending on the operating system you’re using right now.

Sandes app features

Sandes app is just like yet another messaging app that allows users to message in person or in groups. You can also share media files and docs over the messaging app.

Just like WhatsApp, the Sandes app allows users to voice or video calls their contacts. The app has also integrated the egovernance application. Also Read: Microsoft launches first beta version of Windows 11: Check how to install on your laptop or PC

One of the most unique features of the Sandes app is that you can mark a message as confidential before sharing it with your contact. The recipient won’t be able to share the message marked as confidential. Also Read: Friendship Day 2021: Snapchat launches new filters to celebrate special occasion