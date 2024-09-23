Apple Users Alert! CERT-In, an Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, has issued a high severity alert for iOS, iPadOS and macOS users soon after the launch of the iPhone 16 in the Indian market.

Notably, CERT-In is the cyber security watchdog under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The alert indicates that Apple products are susceptible to vulnerabilities, which could enable attackers to access sensitive information.

Adding further, these vulnerabilities may allow attackers to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, trigger denial of service (DoS) conditions, circumvent authentication, escalate privileges, and conduct spoofing attacks on the targeted system.

List of Impacted Versions of Apple Products Likely to Be Vulnerable

-Apple iOS versions prior to 18 and iPadOS versions prior to 18

-Apple iOS versions prior to 17.7 and iPadOS versions prior to 17.7

-Apple macoS Sonoma versions prior to 14.7

-Apple macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.7

-Apple macoS Sequoia versions prior to 15

-Apple tvOS versions prior to 18

- Apple watchOS versions prior to 11

-Apple Safari versions prior to 18

- Apple Xcode versions prior to 16

-Apple visionOS versions prior to 2

What Should Apple Users Do To Avoid Security Breach?

CERT-In has reported that specific vulnerabilities in Apple software have been addressed in the latest updates across multiple platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, Safari, Xcode, and visionOS.

Users should verify their current software version to determine if they are using an outdated version that may still be vulnerable.

To update, navigate to the settings of your device and look for the software update option, then follow the prompts to download and install the latest software updates from Apple.

After updating, users should regularly check for new updates to maintain security and protect their devices from potential vulnerabilities.

CERT Advice To Apple Product Users

Meanwhile, CERT-In has reported that the Cupertino-based tech giant has addressed the issues in its latest software updates. To mitigate vulnerabilities, users are advised to update their devices to the latest software versions. Earlier this month, CERT-In also issued a warning regarding vulnerabilities in the Google Chrome browser.