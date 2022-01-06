हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Intel

CES 2022: Intel announces 5.5Ghz capable 12th Gen CPU

Intel has announced a new 12th-gen desktop CPU that is capable of boosting to 5.5GHz on a single core out of the box.

New Delhi: Chip maker Intel has announced a new 12th-gen desktop CPU that is capable of boosting to 5.5GHz on a single core out of the box.

The news came during Intel's CES 2022 presentation when it said the KS-series desktop processor would be shipping later this quarter, but there was no mention of pricing, reports The Verge.

The full name of the chip is the Core i9-12900KS, and Tom`s Hardware notes the "S" suffix suggests it will be a limited edition, the report said.

As well as hitting a maximum of 5.5GHz on a single-core, an onstage demonstration of the new CPU powering Hitman 3 showed the processor running at a sustained 5.2GHz across all its performance cores, it added. Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock: Big Bull stayed invested in THIS share in Q3 FY22

Intel executive vice president Gregory Bryant, during the presentation, noted only that the CPU would be shipping to "OEM customers", suggesting that, in the immediate future, users will have to buy a prebuilt PC to get their hands on one of the chips. Also Read: IRDAI to set up hubs on motor, property insurances to promote loss prevention measures

