CES 2024: Lenovo Rolls Out ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid That Runs On Both Windows, Android

Lenovo has rolled out a ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid, the world's first 2-in-1 laptop that runs both the Android and Windows Operating Systems. This laptop has the capability to switch between Windows and Android. The company launched this product at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas.

It is believed that this is not the first time Lenovo has tried something like this. In 2011, the company similarly blended Windows and Android into one device, commonly termed as IdeaPad U1. Apart from this, in 2023, Samsung's Ativ Q also allowed you to switch between Windows and Android with the press of an icon. (Also Read: CES 2024: Here's The List Of Gadgets You Can Buy To Ease Your Work)

This Hybrid notebook runs on Windows 11 when attached to the base and acts as a standalone Android tablet when detached.

Let's have a quick look at the specifications of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid

This laptop sports a 14-inch, 2.8K OLED Touch/Pen, DCI-P3 100 per cent. It also packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor in the base, with the Android part of the laptop powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The base comes with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, whereas the tablet offers 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For connectivity, the base comes with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, whereas the tablet houses Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3.

According to the company, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is expected to launch sometime in the second quarter of 2024. The pricing of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is expected to be priced at Rs 1,66,000 approximately.