Chandrayaan-3 Vs Interstellar Budgets: Billionaire Elon Musk Reacts On Post Making Stark Comparison, Says ‘Good For India’

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has reacted on the post that was comparing the India’s moon mission ‘Chandrayaan-3’ budget with Christopher Nolan’s space movie Interstellar’s. He commented with a heartwarming message “good for India”. Chandrayaan-3 mission has cost a mere $75 million (Rs 620 crore) while Nolan’s movie ‘Interstellar’ had a budget of $165 million (around Rs 1320 crore).

In a move that has captured the attention of space enthusiasts globally, ISRO has announced that the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 landing event will commence at 5:20 PM IST. The anticipated soft landing of the 'Vikram' lander is a pivotal objective of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, aimed at the Moon's south pole in its unilluminated region.

ISRO is trying to make a soft landing of its lander ‘Vikram’ in the Chandrayaan-3 mission near the south pole in the dark side of the Moon. ISRO’s earlier attempt under ‘Chandrayaan-2’ suffered a communication problem that led to hard crash of the lander on the Moon’s surface.



Good for India! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2023

Coincidentally, Russia encountered its own lunar mission setback. The 'Luna-25' mission, Russia's initial attempt at a soft lunar landing near the Moon's south pole since 1976, experienced a mishap during the orbit maneuvering phase, leading to its crash onto the lunar surface.