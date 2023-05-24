ChatGPT Helps Man Find Apartment In Berlin: Here's How

New Delhi: It might be challenging to find a home in a new city, but did you know that ChatGPT can make things simpler for you? Although it may seem impossible, the 28-year-old founder of a venture capital business managed to pull off the seemingly unthinkable. After labouring for nearly four months to find an apartment, he used ChatGPT and was able to do it in only two weeks.

This instance demonstrates ChatGPT's limitless potential once more. This chatbot can help you with practically any task when deployed properly. The 28-year-old entrepreneur Daniel Dippold, who leads the venture capital firm EWOR, struggled to find a flat for rent in Berlin with his girlfriend. (Also Read: 9 Most Popular Mobile Phones Of All Time)

Despite four months of searching, they were unable to locate anything they liked on well-known housing searches engines like Immo Scout24, Immowelt, and Immonet. They also asked for assistance from their contacts, but regrettably, none of them had any reliable leads. (Also Read: Netflix Starts Charging For Account Sharing - Check How Much It Costs)

Dippold told Business Insider, "I felt really scared since there was practically no one who could give a flat.

Dippold sought aid from ChatGPT after months of hard work. He asked the chatbot to provide him with 20 tech-savvy strategies for finding a flat that he might use to supplement his reliance on online search engines.

The chatbot proposed a number of ideas, like automating alerts on real estate websites and developing a machine-learning system to identify the locations with the best prices.

Although Dippold was intrigued by some of these concepts, he discovered that many of them weren't workable. So he requested 40 additional ideas from ChatGPT. The creation of an extensive database with data on all the public and private property managers in Berlin was eventually his favourite recommendation. He might then speak with them directly about possible housing possibilities.

He wondered, "Hey, can I build something that makes it easier for me potentially with GPT?" after becoming quite weary when looking for a flat in Berlin. It succeeded, he said.

According to Dippold, employing the chatbot to look for accommodation was a "creative solution" that provided a quicker and better experience than using the standard techniques for finding apartments.

He did add, though, that the chatbot isn't perfect. He referred to some of ChatGPT's suggestions as "absolutely worthless." Creating a chatbot to speak with landlords or signing a lease without physically seeing the property, for instance, were not recommended or viable solutions.