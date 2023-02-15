ChatGPT in Board Exams: Know Why CBSE is Worried About Viral Chat-Bot

New Delhi: The viral of ChatGPT isn’t over. The viral AI-bot, developed by Open AI, has taken the Internet by storm since the launch and has been disrupting our lives with multiple ways. Many cases have been come when ChatGPT is being used to clear the Medical, Law, and Engineering exams in the United States.

Open AI has seen over 1 million active users per month, which has been phenomenal growth in comparison to other social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook.

India hasn’t remained untouched from ChatGPT frenzy. People here in all over fields have been talking about the AI-bot and how it can distrupt our lives and change the traditional job structure.

Now, Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned students to not use AI-bot ChatGPT in the exams in the instruction guidelines.

“Mobile, ChatGPT & Other Electronic Items are not allowed inside the examination,” CBSE mentioned in the instruction guidelines for students. The exams of CBSE students have started from Wednesday (February 15, 2023).