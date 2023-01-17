topStoriesenglish
ChatGPT is coming soon to Azure OpenAI Service: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft has allowed its cloud-computing users to preview tech by OpenAI, a startup that it is backing. The preview has been done through a program that Microsoft calls the Azure OpenAI service.

New Delhi: Microsoft will soon debut ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered application capable of penning essays, poems or even completing a computer code, on the tech giant`s cloud-based Azure OpenAI Service, its CEO Satya Nadella announced. "ChatGPT is coming soon to the Azure OpenAI Service, which is now generally available, as we help customers apply the world`s most advanced AI models to their own business imperatives," Nadella tweeted on Tuesday.

Microsoft has allowed its cloud-computing users to preview tech by OpenAI, a startup that it is backing. The preview has been done through a program that Microsoft calls the Azure OpenAI service. OpenAI has released the ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot, which is powered by generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), that creates new content after being trained on large amounts of data.

Microsoft debuted the Azure OpenAI Service in the end of November 2021 to enable customers to tap into the power of large-scale generative Artificial Intelligence models. The application was able to gather its first million users in less than a week after it was introduced.GPT-3 is an autoregressive language model that outputs remarkably human-like text.

GPT-3 one of the largest and most advanced language model in the world, clocking in at 175 billion parameters, is trained on Azure`s AI supercomputer.According to Microsoft startups like Moveworks to multinational corporations like KPMG, organizations small and large are applying the capabilities of Azure OpenAI Service to advanced use cases such as customer support, customization, and gaining insights from data using search, data extraction, and classification.

"The pace of innovation in the AI community is moving at lightning speed," said Mircrosoft which is said it is excited to be at the forefront of these advancements and looking forward to helping more people benefit from them in 2023 and beyond.

