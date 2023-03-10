ChatGPT On Apple Watch: Users Can Communicate With AI Chatbot Directly With This App

New Delhi: Apple Watch users may now utilise the specific WatchGPT app to access ChatGPT, the acclaimed OpenAI AI-powered chatbot. Users can communicate with ChatGPT directly from their watch screen by downloading the $3.99 (about Rs 328) app from the App Store.

Also, users can share their WatchGPT comments using the app immediately from their Apple Watch via texts, emails, and social media. The description of the software on the App Store emphasises how simple it is to use and how well it works with Apple Watch. Users may now chat with ChatGPT whenever they want, wherever they are, by simply tapping their wrist with WatchGPT. (Also Read: Bharat Matrimony's Holi Ad Sparks Row, Company Faces Flak For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Twitterati Calls For Boycott)

The creator of WatchGPT, Hidde van der Ploeg, announced on Twitter that the software is now accessible on the App Store, including in India. From their watch screen, users may utilise the app to communicate with ChatGPT and share their responses via SMS, email, and social media. Nevertheless, it requires iOS 13.0 or later-running smartphones, and the download size is 2.6MB. (Also Read: Aadhaar-PAN Card Linking Deadline Ends Soon: Do It Before March 31 Or Face These Consequences)

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple Watch owners can now receive longer-generated messages in addition to fast responses without having to type anything. The Apple App Store offers the WatchGPT app for download in English, Dutch, French, and Spanish.

I’m happy to announce that watchGPT is now available on the App Store



Say hello to a new little assistant right on your wrist — Hidde van der Ploeg (hiddevdploeg) March 8, 2023

Also, the creator of WatchGPT has disclosed planned enhancements to the application, such as the choice to utilise a personal API key, access history, and the standard capability to adhere to vocal input. To improve the user experience, the app will also enable responses to be read aloud by the app itself.