Aadhaar-PAN Card Linking Deadline Ends Soon: Do It Before March 31 Or Face These Consequences

New Delhi: The income tax administration has repeatedly extended the window for linking PAN cards with Aadhaar cards during the past few months. The necessary documents must now be linked by March 31, 2023.

By failing to link their PAN card with their Aadhaar card by March 31, 2023, PAN card holders will be left with an invalid PAN, according to the income tax department. If such notification was issued between 1 April 2022 and 30 June 2022, a fee of Rs 500 was required to be paid. The I-T department then announced that linking Aadhaar and PAN would result in a Rs 1,000 punishment.

As a result, you still have time to link your Aadhaar card and PAN card before your PAN becomes invalid by paying a fine of Rs 1,000.

Why to connect PAN with Aadhaar?

Since linking your Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar number has been made necessary by the government, the PAN-Aadhaar connection is essentially the process of doing so.

“Please don’t delay, link it today! As per the I-T Act, it is mandatory for all PAN-holders who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their permanent account numbers (PAN) with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative,” a public advisory issued by the I-T Department on Twitter reads.

Consequences of not linking PAN with Aadhar

Following are the consequences you have to experience if failed to link the PAN-Aadhaar

- PAN Card becomes inoperative

- Without PAN, you can't be able to file ITR

- Pending returns will not be cleared

- You can't get pending refunds

- You have to pay a higher tax