ChatGPT Replacing Teachers? Now AI In Role Of Professor, Harvard University’s New Computer Science Teacher Is A Chatbot

New Delhi: It appears that as AI gradually replaces human labour, teaching positions are in jeopardy. Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being included into Harvard University's coding curriculum. In its renowned Computer Science 50: Introduction to Computer Science (CS50) course, the university intends to use an AI chatbot with ChatGPT's capabilities as an instructor.

The program's professors have proposed that the AI teacher be built using OpenAI's advanced GPT 3.5 or GPT 4 models, demonstrating Harvard's dedication to utilising cutting-edge AI technology for educational purposes. Students who have signed up for the programme will be expected to use this artificial intelligence technology when it begins in September.

"Our own hope is that, through AI, we can eventually approximate a 1:1 teacher:student ratio for every student in CS50, by providing them with software-based tools that, 24/7, can support their learning at a pace and in a style that works best for them individually," said CS50 professor David Malan to The Harvard Crimson.

Since there are so many students using edX and OpenCourseWare online, it has been difficult to provide support that is targeted to each student's individual needs. As a result, these features will be helpful to both on-campus and off-campus students.

The launch of the AI chatbot instructor coincides with an extraordinary rise in popularity for AI solutions. Launched in November 2022, OpenAI's ChatGPT has rapidly surpassed all other apps in terms of rate of growth. The chatbot gained an amazing 100 million active users in just two months. Users were drawn to the chatbot because of its wide range of abilities, which included writing poetry and essays in addition to creating computer code.

Even Google has recognised that there are still issues with this technology's accuracy and AI "hallucinations". The dominant search engine recently issued a warning to consumers that the information provided by its AI-powered Bard may not always be accurate.

Professor Malan stresses the value of critical thinking for pupils when they encounter AI-generated content since she is aware of the possible drawbacks. He emphasised that when analysing information, pupils must use their own discretion.

He is still upbeat about these technologies' prospects, though. He emphasises the need of instructor and student input in enhancing AI's skills. Students and teachers will be required to actively participate in the process in order to contribute to the ongoing development of this technology.