ChatGPT Unveils Read Aloud Feature: Here’s How To Use It

New Delhi: OpenAI recently introduced a new read aloud feature. This feature enables the chatbot to verbally read out its responses in five unique voices. These features are expected to change how users engage with the AI model, providing a simpler and more engaging experience. It has already been implemented and is accessible through the web version of ChatGPT, as well as on both the iOS and Android versions of the application.

The read-aloud feature is especially handy for users who are busy and prefer listening to answers while on the move. Notably, this new feature is accessible in 37 languages and can detect the conversation's language automatically to deliver the correct response. Users can also opt to have ChatGPT always respond verbally during conversations.

Furthermore, the new read aloud feature in ChatGPT is not restricted to premium users and is available to all GPT 3.5 users at no extra cost.

OpenAI shared the feature through a post on X, stating, "ChatGPT can now read responses to you. On iOS or Android, tap and hold the message and then tap “Read Aloud". We’ve also started rolling on web - click the "Read Aloud" button below the message."

ChatGPT can now read responses to you.



On iOS or Android, tap and hold the message and then tap “Read Aloud”. We’ve also started rolling on web - click the "Read Aloud" button below the message. pic.twitter.com/KevIkgAFbG March 4, 2024

Here's how you can use the new read aloud feature on ChatGPT:

1. Launch ChatGPT on your web browser, Android phone, or iOS device.

2. Type in your text prompt in any language you prefer.

3. Give ChatGPT a moment to respond to your prompt.

4. Hold down on ChatGPT's response and select the “Read Aloud" option to hear it read out loud.