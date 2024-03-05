trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727557
OnePlus Watch 2 With Military-Grade Certified Is Now On Sale In India; Check Price And Features

OnePlus is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus Watch 2 smartwatch for ICICI Bank and OneCard customers. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
OnePlus Watch 2 With Military-Grade Certified Is Now On Sale In India; Check Price And Features Image Credit: OnePlus (Official Website)

New Delhi: OnePlus launched its second flagship smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2, on February 26 in India. It is available in two shades: Radiant Steel and Black Steel. The new OnePlus smartwatch is now on sale in India, and users can purchase it from Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

The premium smartwatch is priced at Rs 24,999 in India, making it the cheapest military-grade certified watch in the country. It boasts a 5ATM rating and IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

The Chinese manufacturer is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 for ICICI Bank and OneCard customers. Additionally, buyers can avail of a no-cost EMI option on the OnePlus Watch 2 for up to 12 months. (Also Read: Vivo V29e Smartphone Gets Price Cut In India; Check Price, Discount and Specs)

Features of the OnePlus Watch 2

The premium smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED round display, offering a vibrant viewing experience with 1000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and BES2700 processors and incorporates a range of sensors, including acceleration, gyroscope, optical heart rate, optical pulse oximeter, geomagnetic, light, and barometer sensors, enhancing its functionality for various activities. (Also Read: Apple Launches Refreshed MacBook Air Models With M3 Chipset In India; Check Price, Features)

The OnePlus Watch 2 is equipped with a 500mAh battery with 7.5W VOOC fast charging, promising an impressive battery life of up to 100 hours on a single charge and up to 12 days in Power Saving Mode. Operating on Google’s Wear OS 4 platform, it also features 2GB of RAM and ample 32GB of internal storage, catering to diverse user needs.

