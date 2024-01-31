ChatGPT Users Can Now Bring GPTs Into Any Conversation In OpenAI

New Delhi: OpenAI is promoting third-party apps powered by AI models, known as GPTs, through its AI chatbot ChatGPT. This enables users to invoke these GPTs in any chat within the OpenAI ecosystem.

ChatGPT users can incorporate GPTs into conversations by simply typing "@" and selecting one from the list. The chosen GPT will comprehend the entire conversation, and users can 'tag in' different GPTs to address various needs and use cases. OpenAI announced on Tuesday, 'You can now bring GPTs into any conversation in ChatGPT—simply type @ and select the GPT.' (Also Read: RBI Stops Paytm Payments Bank From Accepting Deposits After Feb 29)

This feature allows users to add relevant GPTs with the full context of the ongoing conversation. It comes a few weeks after the launch of the GPT Store by ChatGPT, a marketplace accessible through the dashboard to enhance the discoverability of GPTs. To access the GPT Store, users must subscribe to one of OpenAI's premium ChatGPT plans: ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Enterprise, or the newly launched ChatGPT Team.

You can now bring GPTs into any conversation in ChatGPT - simply type @ and select the GPT.



This allows you to add relevant GPTs with the full context of the conversation. pic.twitter.com/Pjn5uIy9NF — OpenAI (@OpenAI) January 30, 2024

Additionally, the company, led by Sam Altman, announced a revenue-sharing program with GPT creators, set to commence in the first quarter of the year. Since the introduction of the GPT Builder program in November, OpenAI reported that users have created more than three million GPTs. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Now On Sale In India; Check Launch Offers, Price, Specs)

Notably, OpenAI is currently only offering the ability to browse, create and use GPTs to its paying customers. As a result, the new feature is not yet accessible to all users.

(With Inputs from IANS)