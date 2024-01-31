Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Now On Sale In India; Check Launch Offers, Price, Specs

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now on sale in India. Samsung has launched its latest flagship smartphones with Galaxy AI at the Unpacked 2024 event. The lineup includes Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The newly launched handsets pack some impressive features, such as Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist and Transcript Assist features. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is ‘Made in India’ at Samsung’s Noida factory.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series Launch Offers

For the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus models, Samsung is offering trade-in deals with discounts of up to Rs 12,000. Alternatively, customers have the option to receive discounts of up to Rs 6,000 on specific bank cards and an additional discount of up to Rs 6,000 on trade-in deals.

On the standard Galaxy S24 model, the company is offering trade-in deals with discounts of up to Rs 10,000. Customers also have the alternative to enjoy discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on eligible bank cards and an extra discount of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in deals. Furthermore, consumers can avail no no-cost EMI for up to 24 months on the purchase of any Galaxy S24 series phone. (Also Read: OnePlus 12 Now Available In India With Launch Offers; Check Price, Specs)

Samsung Galaxy S24 series Price

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 comes at Rs 79,999 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB model is available at Rs 89,999. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ stands at Rs 99,999 for the 256GB version and Rs 1,09,999 for the 512GB model. The top model, Galaxy S24 Ultra, comes with three storage options-256GB at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,39,999 for the 512GB model, and a whopping 1TB at Rs 1,59,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specs

The gadget houses a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen boasting a refreshing 120Hz rate; this device offers a visually immersive experience. Fueled by the Exynos 2400 chipset, it ensures efficient performance. Storage options extend up to 256GB, providing sufficient space for your data. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens, delivering versatile photography capabilities. Keeping everything powered is a reliable 4,000mAh battery, offering a balance of performance and endurance. (Also Read: Moto G24 Power Budget Smartphone Launched in India; Check Price, Specs)

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Specs

The device boasts a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, showcasing a vivid resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. Powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, it ensures seamless performance. Offering ample storage flexibility, users can choose from options up to 512GB. The phone shares a triple rear camera setup with the Galaxy S24, capturing stunning visuals. Keeping it all running is a robust 4,900mAh battery, providing a seamless user experience.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specs

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display; this device is driven by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring high-performance capabilities. With storage options reaching up to 1TB and 12GB of RAM, it provides ample space and smooth multitasking. Its quad rear camera setup includes a powerful 200MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100x digital zoom for enhanced photography capabilities.