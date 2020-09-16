हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple

Cheaper Apple Watch SE to repeat the success of iPhone SE

Apple Watch SE (GPS) starts at Rs 29,900.

Cheaper Apple Watch SE to repeat the success of iPhone SE

Cupertino: After witnessing the success with its cheaper iPhone SE series, Apple has now launched Watch SE at a more affordable price, featuring the largest Apple Watch display, fall detection, advanced fitness features, and Family Setup with watchOS 7.

Apple Watch SE (GPS) starts at Rs 29,900 and Apple Watch SE (GPS+ Cellular) begins from Rs 33,900. It features a stunning Retina display, with thin borders and curved corners, that is 30 per cent larger than Series 3.

As the introduction of the new iPhone SE encouraged users of older phones to upgrade their smartphones, similar can be expected in case of older Apple Watch users to upgrade to the cheaper yet powerful SE version.

"Apple is democratizing Watch with an affordable version for its billion-plus user base. The device with S5 chip offers robust health and safety capabilities," said Neil Shah, Vice-President Research at Counterpoint.

Apple Watch SE features the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6, and with the latest motion sensors and microphone, it offers fall detection, Emergency SOS, international emergency calling, and the Noise app.

With watchOS 7, users can take advantage of powerful new features including Family Setup, which allows kids or older family members without an iPhone to enjoy Apple Watch, plus sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workouts.

"Apple Watch SE combines elements of the Series 6 design with the most essential features of Apple Watch, all at a more affordable price," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.

The next-generation always-on altimeter provides real-time elevation all day long by using a new, more power-efficient barometric altimeter, along with GPS and nearby Wi-Fi networks.

This feature allows for the detection of small elevation changes above ground level, up and down to the measurement of 1 foot, and can be shown as a new watch face complication or workout metric.

With Emergency SOS on Apple Watch, customers can quickly and easily call for help and alert emergency services with just a push of a button.

For added personal safety while traveling, users with cellular models of Apple Watch SE can complete international calls to emergency services, regardless of where the device was originally purchased or if the cellular plan has been activated, the company said.

Tags:
AppleiPadiWatchiPhone 12Apple September 15 event
Next
Story

Apple unveils Watch Series 6, cheaper Watch SE, iPad Air

  • 50,20,359Confirmed
  • 82,066Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M18S

Peace pact between Israel, Bahrain and UAE, Donald Trump mediates