China develops world's first 3D AI news anchor which mimics human voice

Xinhua a Chinese news agency added an AI 3D news anchor to its lineup of virtual presenters reported the daily mail. The AI 3D news anchor named Xin Xiaowei was jointly developed by Xinhua and search engine Sogou which is a Chinese technology company specialising in web search.

As per the company claims the AI news anchor can imitate human voices, facial expressions, lip movements, and mannerisms using only text inputs.

According to Sogou, ''The 3D anchor is modeled on Zhao Wanwei, a real-life reporter for the news agency. Her digital counterpart is brought to life by “multi-modal recognition and synthesis, facial recognition and animation and transfer learning,'' reported the daily mail.

The footage of the technologically advanced AI anchor was released on Thursday in which it was seen virtually presenter nodding her head in emphasis and blinking as she speaks during her debut at an animated broadcast studio.

Xinhua launched its first AI anchor in 2018 and had introduced four 2D digital newsreaders before bringing in the latest creation.