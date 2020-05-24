हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

China develops world's first 3D AI news anchor which mimics human voice

Xinhua a Chinese news agency added an AI 3D news anchor to its lineup of virtual presenters reported the daily mail.  The AI 3D news anchor named  Xin Xiaowei was jointly developed by Xinhua and search engine Sogou which is a Chinese technology company specialising in web search.

China develops world&#039;s first 3D AI news anchor which mimics human voice
Image courtesy: dailymail

Xinhua a Chinese news agency added an AI 3D news anchor to its lineup of virtual presenters reported the daily mail.  The AI 3D news anchor named  Xin Xiaowei was jointly developed by Xinhua and search engine Sogou which is a Chinese technology company specialising in web search.

As per the company claims the AI news anchor can imitate human voices, facial expressions, lip movements, and mannerisms using only text inputs.

According to Sogou, ''The 3D anchor is modeled on Zhao Wanwei, a real-life reporter for the news agency. Her digital counterpart is brought to life by “multi-modal recognition and synthesis, facial recognition and animation and transfer learning,'' reported the daily mail.

The footage of the technologically advanced AI anchor was released on Thursday in which it was seen virtually presenter nodding her head in emphasis and blinking as she speaks during her debut at an animated broadcast studio.

Xinhua launched its first AI anchor in 2018 and had introduced four 2D digital newsreaders before bringing in the latest creation. 

 

 

Tags:
China3D AI news anchorXinhuaAI news anchor
Next
Story

Facebook to roll out new feature for India allowing users to lock their profiles
  • 1,31,868Confirmed
  • 3,867Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M25S

Corona Top 20: Watch top 20 news stories related to Coronavirus