clubhouse

Clubhouse denies data breach, experts debunk claims of leaked phone numbers

The social audio app has now denied the leak and after examining the claims, several security experts have also said that these are false allegations against the company.

Clubhouse denies data breach, experts debunk claims of leaked phone numbers

Millions of phone numbers of Clubhouse users have been allegedly leaked and are ‘up for sale’ on the Dark Web. The dataset of the popular audio chat app only shows mobile numbers and no other information.

Now there is a twist in the tale as the social audio app has now denied the leak and after examining the claims, several security experts have also said that these are false allegations against the company.

Security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia has confirmed via a tweet that the whole leak saga is fake. “There are only mobile numbers without name(s), photos. This list of phone numbers can be generated very easily. PII (Personally identifiable information) not available. This seller has a bad past. Attracting buyers by showing lakhs telegram followers. Seems Fake,” he tweeted. 

Meanwhile, another security expert Alon Gal also supported the claim and said that the data breach was dubious. “It is just a list of phone numbers, without any additional information, they could have arrived from anywhere,” Gal tweeted.

Denying all allegations, a Clubhouse representative told HT Tech, "There has been no breach of Clubhouse. There are a series of bots generating billions of random phone numbers. In the event that one of these random numbers happens to exist on our platform due to mathematical coincidence, Clubhouse’s API returns no user identifiable information. Privacy and security are of the utmost importance to Clubhouse and we continue to invest in industry-leading security practices.”

