Clubhouse to launch Android version in India on THIS date, are you all ears?

New Delhi: Clubhouse is finally rolling out its Android app for users in more countries including India this week on May 21, the audio-only social media app announced via a Tweet.

Alpha Exploration Co, the parent company of Clubhouse, had earlier launched the Android version of the popular social media app in the US only. The company is now expanding the Android version to countries such as Brazil, Nigeria, Russia and Japan.

Clubhouse’s rise is often credited to its iOS-only approach and exclusivity which allowed new users to join the platform on an invite-only basis. The presence of several high-profile celebrities, investors, politicians and entrepreneurs also fueled the popularity of the app.

Therefore the app successfully crossed 10 million downloads within a year of launch, despite being available to iOS users for a really long time. However, in the past few months, the download numbers have nosedived, and maybe that’s the main reason why Clubhouse is finally expanding its Android play.

Android rollout continues! Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday

Nigeria & India on Friday AM

Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday afternoon — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 16, 2021

Another reason for Clubhouse to give up its exclusivity is the rising competition in the audio-only social media space. Companies with deep pockets such as Twitter and Facebook have launched their own versions of Clubhouse. Even Indian developers have come up with similar apps to give Clubhouse a run for its money in the country.

Moreover, Clubhouse’s Android app currently lacks numerous features such as there’s no way that a user can follow a topic or create or manage a club on the app. Most of these features are available on the iOS version of the social media platform.