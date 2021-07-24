हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Clubhouse users’ phone numbers up for sale on dark web

The Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO) had claimed that Agora, a Shanghai-based provider of real-time engagement software, supplies back-end infrastructure to the Clubhouse app.

New Delhi: Millions of phone numbers of Clubhouse users have been allegedly leaked and are `up for sale` on the Dark Web. The dataset of the popular audio chat app only shows mobile numbers and no other information. "A database of phone numbers of #Clubhouse users is up for sale on the #Darknet," leading cybersecurity expert Jiten Jain tweeted.

"It also contains numbers of people in user`s phonebooks that were synced. So chances are high that you are listed even if you haven`t had a Clubhouse login," Jain added.

However, the audio chat app is yet to confirm the alleged data leak. According to independent security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, the hacker is selling alleged Clubhouse data which contains only mobile numbers without names.

"No names, photos or any other details are available. This list of phone numbers can be generated very easily. The data leak claim appears fake," Rajaharia told IANS.

In February this year, researchers at Stanford University in the US had warned that the app may be leaking users` audio data to the Chinese government.

The Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO) had claimed that Agora, a Shanghai-based provider of real-time engagement software, supplies back-end infrastructure to the Clubhouse app.

Recently, Clubhouse had announced that it is now out of beta and open to everyone.

The company said that it has removed its waitlist system so that anyone can join the platform in a hassle-free manner. Also Read: Ola Electric teases top speed of much-awaited electric bike: Check speculated price, features

The company also said that it has added 10 million people to the community since its launch on Android in mid-May. Also Read: CBIC abolishes licence renewal requirement for customs brokers, authorised carriers

