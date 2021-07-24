Ola Electric teases top speed of much-awaited electric bike: Check speculated price, features

New Delhi: Ola Electric is making constantly creating a buzz with the launch of its upcoming electric bike, for which the company recently opened the bookings for customers. The Bengaluru-headquartered company is yet to reveal important details regarding the electric bike. However, customers have shown an amazing response to the bike, with Ola Electric recording over 1 lakh bookings within the first 24 hours.

Ola Electric is now creating more hype with its marketing blitzkrieg. In one attempt, the company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal created a Twitter poll pointing out the top speed of the electric scooter.

In his tweet, Aggarwal asked netizens, “What top speed do they expect from the new Ola Scooter.” With the tweet, he gave four options to users: “80 kmph, 90 kmph, >100 kmph and 'Dont care just want it'. Most of the users opted the ‘>100 kmph’ option.

What top speed would you want for the Ola Scooter? — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 24, 2021

By giving multiple options to users, Aggarwal has clarified that the upcoming bike could offer a top speed of up to 100 kmph. However, we can also expect Ola Electric to offer multiple driving modes offering various top speeds that will also impact the bike’s range. Similar features are offered by other bikes such as Ather 450X and Revolt RV 400.

Ola Electric speculated price

Ola Electric could be launched at a price point of around Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,00,000. However, the final prices of the electric bike might vary according to the incentives offered by various states. Also Read: Haryana government employees, pensioners get 11% DA hike, check how to calculate revised salary

Ola Electric features

Ola Electric could offer a range of up to 150 km on a full charge while reports have pointed out that the bike could run up to 75 km on a single charge. Moreover, the bike will come with an impressive storage capacity using which customers can safely store two helmets. Also Read: Apple testing new external display with A13 chip, Neural Engine: Report