CMF By Nothing: Affordable Sub-Brand Launching On Sept 26 In India; What's Full Form, And How Is It Different?

CMF is a new sub-brand of UK-based Nothing dubbed as Colour, Material and Finish in left to right order. It aims to provide affordable devices such as wireless earbuds, smartwaches, etc. 

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 09:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: There’s a good news for those who admire Nothing brand but their pockets haven’t allowed to buy the products. Keeping this kind of customers in mind, Nothing is going to launch an affordable brand called CMF. The brand is expected to release affordable prodcuts such as wireless earbuds, smartwatches, etc.

Now, CMF is going to launch in India on September 26 at 2:30 pm IST. The sub-brand will keep the innovation and design and functionality in align with Nothing, which is popular for unique and transparent design, its own operating system, and elegant functionality.


General Manager of Nothing Manu Sharma announced that CMF by Nothing is going to launch on Sepetmber 26 in his X (fomerly Twitter) account. He hasn’t revealed any more information about the launch, dubbed as ‘Wonderful By Design’.

CMF is a new sub-brand of UK-based Nothing dubbed as Colour, Material and Finish in left to right order.

Nothing is founded by Carl Pei, which has become a popular msmartphone brand in India. The brand portfolio contains Phone (1) and Phone (2), Ear Stick and Ear (2). Nothing Phone (2) is the latest entry launched this year itself after the phenomenal success of its predecessor last year.

