Confirmed! Realme TV, smartwatch coming to India on May 25

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has said that it is going to launch its much-anticipated TV and smartwatch in India on May 25.

Realme CEO Madhav Seth tweeted:

Let’s #LeapToNext on 25th May!

With products that are Smart, Powerful & Trendy, we are on the path of becoming India’s Most Popular Tech-Lifestyle brand.

See you guys! pic.twitter.com/stXIk9VkfB — Madhav @Office in action (@MadhavSheth1) May 15, 2020

Both the products will be launched via an online event and will be live-streamed via Realme's YouTube channel and other social media platforms. The Realme TVs would be pitted against Xiaomi TV, media reports say.

Earlier this week, the company launched the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A in India via an online event. Realme Narzo 10A will come in two variants. The 3GB+32GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available from May 22 on realme.com and Flipkart. It will hit the retail stores from May 18.

Realme Narzo 10 will be available at for Rs 11,999. The first online sale will of the phone will start on May 18 via realme.com and Flipkart. It will hit the stores on the same day.