CoWIN Update: Service providers, employers can now check individual’s vaccination status

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry, on Saturday (November 20, activated a new service on the CoWIN portal using which service providers can check an individual's vaccination status, of course, by obtaining the consent first.

Service providers can an individual's vaccination status by entering the person's registered mobile number and name. For an individual’s consent, the service provider will have to enter the OTP that will arrive on the registered phone number.

A health ministry official said that the service could be utilised by a service provider -- private entities such as travel agencies, offices, employers, entertainment agencies or government agencies such as IRCTC -- for whom verifying a person's vaccination status is critical for facilitating a service requested by the citizen.

"Now download the fully / partially vaccinated badge from CoWIN (cowin.Gov.In) & share it with your friends on all your social platforms! Encourage your family and friends to follow you and #FightCovid," National Health Authority CEO R S Sharma said in a tweet.

The newly launched service will allow service providers to verify the vaccine status of individuals who are not carrying their vaccine certificates in either digital or paper form with them.

Using the ‘Know Your Vaccination Status’, individuals will be able to avail of services that require vaccination status without even carrying the vaccine certificates. Service providers can check the status completely online on the CoWIN platform as per the authorised permission of the requesting entity.

Travel agencies can use the service to ensure that travellers are protected against COVID-19. Moreover, employers can use the service if their employees or visiting individuals are vaccinated or not. Also Read: Coal firm gives Rs 16 crore to employee for daughter's treatment injection, wins hearts

This service will help in resuming and catalysing the economic activities in the country, the official said. Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Brokerage firms bullish on stock worth Rs 94

- With PTI inputs.

