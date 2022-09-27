Croma Diwali Sale 2022: Check Amazing deals on iPhone 13, Apple Watch SE, more

New Delhi: Tata’s Croma has announced a Diwali sale for its customers called 'Festival of Dreams'. The sale has started and customers can buy products from a range of options at discounted price including iPhone 13, Apple SE, OnePlus, and many more. Besides, HDFC Bank credit card holders can get additional discount up to 10% in the Diwali sale. This offer is also available on ICICI Bank credit cards but on selected products.

Customers can check Tata Neu app to check offers on iPhone 13, Apple Watch SE, etc. Moreover, they can earn Neucoins that can be redeemed later on.

iPhone 13 is coming at a high discounted price

Apple iPhone 13’s price has come down after the launch of Apple’s latest device iPhone 14. The previous version is starting at Rs 51,990. iPhone 13’s base variant of 128GB storage is available at Rs 61,990. It is coming in many colours including Blue, Midnight Black, Starlight White & Alpine Green. A higher variant of 256GB Storage is coming at a price of Rs 76,990 in Alpine Green.

Apple Watch SE Smart Watch

For those who want to purchase Apple older watches like Watch SE, Croma is offering good discounts. It is coming at Rs 19,990 by 33% off. The Watch SE has GPS, GLOSNASS, and many more. You can also purchase watch’s straps in different colours like blue, green, white, etc. in a reasonable price.

Good Discounts in Gaming Laptops, Samsung smartphones, more

Huge discount is available on Lenovo IdeaPad which is coming at Rs 45,990 with 54% off. The laptop has Intel Core i5 10th Gen, NVIDIA Ge Force GTX Graphics, 8GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD.

The Samsung Galaxy FE 5G smartphone will be able to purchase it for less than ₹30,000.The premium device will be listed at an effective price of ₹26,999. The 43-inch Full HD Smart TV from OnePlus will be priced effectively at ₹19,999.